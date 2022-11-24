Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK)

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) is -84.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.66 and a high of $20.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DMTK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $2.39, the stock is -7.35% and -29.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 3.02% at the moment leaves the stock -68.21% off its SMA200. DMTK registered -88.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.77%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -25.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.20%, and is -4.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.44% over the week and 14.40% over the month.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) has around 255 employees, a market worth around $74.69M and $14.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 43.98% and -88.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.70%).

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.20% this year

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.10M, and float is at 27.66M with Short Float at 10.02%.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at DermTech Inc. (DMTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that RTW INVESTMENTS, LP sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $1.77 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.02 million shares.

DermTech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Wood Todd Michael (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $5.99 per share for $2096.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the DMTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Ibarra Claudia (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 322 shares at an average price of $5.99 for $1929.0. The insider now directly holds 160,783 shares of DermTech Inc. (DMTK).