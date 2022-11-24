Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) is 32.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.64 and a high of $45.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DICE stock was last observed hovering at around $33.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.53% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 38.02% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.47, the stock is 0.16% and 15.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 63.73% off its SMA200. DICE registered 12.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 118.47%.

The stock witnessed a -3.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.20%, and is 4.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.20% over the week and 7.02% over the month.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 164.90% and -27.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.10%).

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.20% this year

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.67M, and float is at 45.41M with Short Float at 9.60%.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,640,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 17 at a price of $36.50 per share for a total of $59.86 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.85 million shares.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 10.16% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 38.08% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 34.08% up on the 1-year trading charts.