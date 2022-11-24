Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR)

electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) is -48.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $0.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ECOR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is 9.16% and -13.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -38.40% off its SMA200. ECOR registered -59.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.55%.

The stock witnessed a 7.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.48%, and is 3.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.60% over the week and 19.80% over the month.

electroCore Inc. (ECOR) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $20.99M and $7.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 53.90% and -69.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.10%).

electroCore Inc. (ECOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for electroCore Inc. (ECOR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 51.70% this year

electroCore Inc. (ECOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.09M, and float is at 60.08M with Short Float at 1.21%.

electroCore Inc. (ECOR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at electroCore Inc. (ECOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Errico Joseph P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Errico Joseph P bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $0.31 per share for a total of $31240.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.17 million shares.

electroCore Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Errico Joseph P (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $0.29 per share for $29250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.07 million shares of the ECOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Errico Joseph P (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.24 for $23990.0. The insider now directly holds 1,968,854 shares of electroCore Inc. (ECOR).