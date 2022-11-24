Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN)

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is -45.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.61 and a high of $24.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.28% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -56.14% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.93, the stock is -7.53% and -22.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -41.03% off its SMA200. GTN registered -49.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.60%.

The stock witnessed a -29.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.94%, and is -1.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 8.32% over the month.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) has around 8608 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $3.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.15 and Fwd P/E is 10.33. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.95% and -55.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gray Television Inc. (GTN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gray Television Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.20% this year

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.00M, and float is at 75.81M with Short Float at 4.61%.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Gray Television Inc. (GTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BOGER RICHARD LEE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BOGER RICHARD LEE bought 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $11.35 per share for a total of $36320.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44738.0 shares.

Gray Television Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that McTear Paul (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $10.41 per share for $52050.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67759.0 shares of the GTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, LaPlatney D Patrick (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $9.99 for $99900.0. The insider now directly holds 462,639 shares of Gray Television Inc. (GTN).

Gray Television Inc. (GTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) that is trading -27.23% down over the past 12 months and Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) that is 7.13% higher over the same period. The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) is -30.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.