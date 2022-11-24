Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) is 109.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.67 and a high of $22.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOD stock was last observed hovering at around $21.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.26% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 8.26% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.10, the stock is 6.57% and 27.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 70.14% off its SMA200. MOD registered 76.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 142.53%.

The stock witnessed a 31.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.42%, and is 0.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has around 11100 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $2.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.13 and Fwd P/E is 9.21. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 175.10% and -4.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Modine Manufacturing Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 139.50% this year

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.20M, and float is at 50.67M with Short Float at 1.92%.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lucareli Michael B, the company’s EVP, CFO. SEC filings show that Lucareli Michael B sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $19.58 per share for a total of $1.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Modine Manufacturing Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Moore Larry Oscar (Director) sold a total of 16,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $15.67 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75515.0 shares of the MOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Agen Brian Jon (VP, Human Resources) disposed off 941 shares at an average price of $11.59 for $10906.0. The insider now directly holds 73,350 shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD).

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) that is trading -12.00% down over the past 12 months and Visteon Corporation (VC) that is 21.90% higher over the same period. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) is -29.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.