Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB)

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) is -30.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.80 and a high of $63.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TENB stock was last observed hovering at around $37.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.23% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -3.41% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.26, the stock is 0.11% and 6.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 2.68% at the moment leaves the stock -16.49% off its SMA200. TENB registered -24.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.63%.

The stock witnessed a 11.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.07%, and is -2.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has around 1617 employees, a market worth around $4.21B and $647.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 73.58. Profit margin for the company is -12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.85% and -39.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.50%).

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenable Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.70% this year

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.94M, and float is at 110.76M with Short Float at 2.36%.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vintz Stephen A, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Vintz Stephen A sold 8,518 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $37.06 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Tenable Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Yoran Amit (President, CEO and Chairman) sold a total of 12,851 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $37.06 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the TENB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Thurmond Mark C. (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 2,565 shares at an average price of $38.49 for $98727.0. The insider now directly holds 1,824 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB).