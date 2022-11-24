Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) is 7.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.85 and a high of $75.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TKR stock was last observed hovering at around $75.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62%.

Currently trading at $74.57, the stock is 3.63% and 11.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 19.30% off its SMA200. TKR registered 2.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.12%.

The stock witnessed a 8.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.62%, and is 1.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

The Timken Company (TKR) has around 18029 employees, a market worth around $5.39B and $4.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.98 and Fwd P/E is 11.23. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.65% and -1.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

The Timken Company (TKR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 28.70% this year

The Timken Company (TKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.18M, and float is at 63.51M with Short Float at 2.56%.

The Timken Company (TKR) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at The Timken Company (TKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kyle Richard G, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Kyle Richard G sold 16,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $74.43 per share for a total of $1.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

The Timken Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that WOODS JACQUELINE F (Director) sold a total of 1,798 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $74.64 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14770.0 shares of the TKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Kyle Richard G (President and CEO) disposed off 16,676 shares at an average price of $74.03 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 339,843 shares of The Timken Company (TKR).

The Timken Company (TKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NN Inc. (NNBR) that is trading -62.43% down over the past 12 months and Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) that is -3.56% lower over the same period.