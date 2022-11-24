Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) is -32.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.90 and a high of $32.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VREX stock was last observed hovering at around $21.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.0% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 11.88% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.15, the stock is -2.93% and -1.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock -3.47% off its SMA200. VREX registered -29.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.33%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.99%, and is -7.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $854.46M and $859.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.78 and Fwd P/E is 12.82. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.90% and -35.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Varex Imaging Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.90% this year

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.90M, and float is at 39.63M with Short Float at 10.74%.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NAUMANN-ETIENNE RUEDIGER, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NAUMANN-ETIENNE RUEDIGER sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $21.60 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21375.0 shares.

Varex Imaging Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Honeysett Kimberley E. (SVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 3,028 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $23.50 per share for $71158.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4733.0 shares of the VREX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, NAUMANN-ETIENNE RUEDIGER (Director) disposed off 5,207 shares at an average price of $22.62 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 26,375 shares of Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX).

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 0.04% up over the past 12 months and Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) that is -29.34% lower over the same period.