Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) is -74.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $7.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HRTG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $1.50, the stock is -0.13% and -19.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 7.14% at the moment leaves the stock -58.62% off its SMA200. HRTG registered -78.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.77%.

The stock witnessed a 7.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.10%, and is 7.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.40% over the week and 9.67% over the month.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) has around 648 employees, a market worth around $39.93M and $654.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.07. Profit margin for the company is -33.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.93% and -79.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.70%).

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -906.60% this year

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.37M, and float is at 19.82M with Short Float at 2.16%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Garateix Ernie J, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Garateix Ernie J bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $1.38 per share for a total of $6900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Lusk Kirk (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $1.36 per share for $34000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the HRTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Moura Timothy acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $1.40 for $35000.0. The insider now directly holds 159,025 shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG).

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RLI Corp. (RLI) that is trading 16.78% up over the past 12 months. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is 32.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.