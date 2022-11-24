iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Volatility At 6.77%, Should You Add A Position?

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) is -56.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.21 and a high of $52.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ITOS stock was last observed hovering at around $19.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.67% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 40.71% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.16, the stock is 1.09% and 4.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -18.55% off its SMA200. ITOS registered -44.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.20%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.65%, and is -6.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.77% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $725.36M and $454.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.96. Profit margin for the company is 57.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.37% and -61.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.70%).

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 558.50% this year

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.58M, and float is at 35.48M with Short Float at 5.69%.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hallal David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hallal David sold 1,171 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $19.51 per share for a total of $22846.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Hallal David (Director) sold a total of 28,444 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $20.19 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ITOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Davis Aaron I. (Director) disposed off 338,000 shares at an average price of $18.25 for $6.17 million. The insider now directly holds 2,154,058 shares of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS).

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -4.37% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -59.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.