Kirby Corporation (KEX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) is 16.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.58 and a high of $75.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KEX stock was last observed hovering at around $68.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $69.05, the stock is 1.06% and 3.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 4.91% off its SMA200. KEX registered 21.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.59%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.07%, and is 0.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Kirby Corporation (KEX) has around 5125 employees, a market worth around $4.09B and $2.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.43 and Fwd P/E is 19.37. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.52% and -8.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

Kirby Corporation (KEX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.60% this year

Kirby Corporation (KEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.90M, and float is at 59.26M with Short Float at 3.20%.

Kirby Corporation (KEX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Kirby Corporation (KEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MILLER SCOTT P, the company’s VP – CIO. SEC filings show that MILLER SCOTT P sold 607 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 29 at a price of $67.08 per share for a total of $40715.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Kirby Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that DAY C SEAN (Director) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $72.30 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71090.0 shares of the KEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, DRAGG RONALD A (Vice President and Controller) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $71.08 for $35540.0. The insider now directly holds 11,160 shares of Kirby Corporation (KEX).

Kirby Corporation (KEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is 15.38% higher over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 12.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.