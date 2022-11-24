Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: KRO) is -34.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.48 and a high of $19.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -23.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.90, the stock is 2.77% and 1.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -31.63% off its SMA200. KRO registered -33.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.28%.

The stock witnessed a 3.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.96%, and is 0.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) has around 2248 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $2.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.33 and Fwd P/E is 20.62. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.75% and -49.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.80% this year

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.50M, and float is at 21.98M with Short Float at 9.11%.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CONTRAN CORP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CONTRAN CORP sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $21.94 per share for a total of $65820.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that CONTRAN CORP (10% Owner) sold a total of 5,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $21.94 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the KRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, CONTRAN CORP (10% Owner) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $8.23 for $16460.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO).

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huntsman Corporation (HUN) that is trading -13.95% down over the past 12 months and Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) that is -27.83% lower over the same period.