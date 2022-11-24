Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE: LCI) is -56.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $2.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LCI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 29.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.71, the stock is 40.41% and 47.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 3.89% at the moment leaves the stock 16.92% off its SMA200. LCI registered -56.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 33.98%.

The stock witnessed a 58.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.28%, and is 39.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.35% over the week and 8.61% over the month.

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) has around 564 employees, a market worth around $25.78M and $314.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -75.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.44% and -67.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.80%).

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lannett Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.80% this year

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.94M, and float is at 36.67M with Short Float at 11.01%.

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chapman John C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Chapman John C bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $0.51 per share for a total of $10200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Lannett Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that LEPORE PATRICK G (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $0.49 per share for $49000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the LCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Crew Timothy C (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $0.48 for $7200.0. The insider now directly holds 604,291 shares of Lannett Company Inc. (LCI).

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 10.16% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -4.37% lower over the same period. Novartis AG (NVS) is 5.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.