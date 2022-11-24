Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) is -32.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.90 and a high of $12.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LILA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.97% off the consensus price target high of $15.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 5.83% higher than the price target low of $8.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.91, the stock is 0.40% and 8.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -6.16% off its SMA200. LILA registered -36.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.76%.

The stock witnessed a 1.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.50%, and is -5.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) has around 11900 employees, a market worth around $1.74B and $4.93B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.68. Profit margin for the company is -4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.07% and -36.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.80% this year

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 220.19M, and float is at 182.68M with Short Float at 0.20%.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hussain Aamir, the company’s SVP, CT&PO. SEC filings show that Hussain Aamir bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $8.60 per share for a total of $86000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Hussain Aamir (SVP, CT&PO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $8.99 per share for $89900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the LILA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, MALONE JOHN C (10% Owner) acquired 567,151 shares at an average price of $8.11 for $4.6 million. The insider now directly holds 567,152 shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA).