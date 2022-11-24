loanDepot Inc. (LDI) Volatility At 4.59%, Should You Add A Position?

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) is -67.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $6.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LDI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -55.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.55, the stock is -0.61% and 5.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -35.39% off its SMA200. LDI registered -72.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.01%.

The stock witnessed a -1.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.74%, and is 0.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 7.93% over the month.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) has around 11307 employees, a market worth around $484.14M and $2.22B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.00% and -75.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for loanDepot Inc. (LDI) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

loanDepot Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.80% this year

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.46M, and float is at 61.58M with Short Float at 3.88%.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at loanDepot Inc. (LDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DerGurahian Jeffrey Michael, the company’s Chief Capital Markets Officer. SEC filings show that DerGurahian Jeffrey Michael sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $1.54 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.04 million shares.

loanDepot Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that FLANAGAN PATRICK J (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 145,113 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $1.51 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LDI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, FLANAGAN PATRICK J (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 95,299 shares at an average price of $1.51 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 397,637 shares of loanDepot Inc. (LDI).

loanDepot Inc. (LDI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -18.90% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -20.82% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -7.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.