MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) is -45.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.40 and a high of $61.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HZO stock was last observed hovering at around $32.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78%.

Currently trading at $32.07, the stock is -2.41% and 3.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -16.84% off its SMA200. HZO registered -44.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.70%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.85%, and is -3.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) has around 2067 employees, a market worth around $671.55M and $2.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.62 and Fwd P/E is 4.60. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.04% and -47.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.70%).

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MarineMax Inc. (HZO) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MarineMax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.00% this year

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.52M, and float is at 20.88M with Short Float at 11.62%.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at MarineMax Inc. (HZO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by White Rebecca, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that White Rebecca sold 4,601 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $32.63 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17480.0 shares.

MarineMax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that EURE HILLIARD M (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $40.75 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17990.0 shares of the HZO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Watters Joseph Allen (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $42.45 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 89,410 shares of MarineMax Inc. (HZO).

MarineMax Inc. (HZO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading -11.26% down over the past 12 months and Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is -36.15% lower over the same period. O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) is 30.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.