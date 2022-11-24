Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) is -2.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $195.18 and a high of $273.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MSI stock was last observed hovering at around $265.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $285.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.61% off the consensus price target high of $319.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -2.31% lower than the price target low of $260.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $266.00, the stock is 5.63% and 11.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 16.06% off its SMA200. MSI registered 3.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.63%.

The stock witnessed a 10.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.57%, and is 4.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) has around 18700 employees, a market worth around $43.22B and $8.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.09 and Fwd P/E is 23.77. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.29% and -2.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.80%).

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Analyst Forecasts

Motorola Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.60% this year

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.20M, and float is at 166.33M with Short Float at 0.72%.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by YAZDI CYNTHIA, the company’s SVP, Communications & Brand. SEC filings show that YAZDI CYNTHIA sold 1,009 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $265.00 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501.0 shares.

Motorola Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that BROWN GREGORY Q (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 23,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $263.95 per share for $6.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45476.0 shares of the MSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, BROWN GREGORY Q (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 26,500 shares at an average price of $263.29 for $6.98 million. The insider now directly holds 45,476 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI).

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AAR Corp. (AIR) that is trading 25.87% up over the past 12 months and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) that is 2.22% higher over the same period. Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) is -35.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.