Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is 44.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $164.30 and a high of $323.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MUSA stock was last observed hovering at around $292.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.93% off its average median price target of $282.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.65% off the consensus price target high of $355.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -19.34% lower than the price target low of $242.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $288.80, the stock is -3.76% and 0.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock 15.24% off its SMA200. MUSA registered 56.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.04%.

The stock witnessed a -0.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.89%, and is -1.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) has around 6245 employees, a market worth around $6.59B and $22.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.65 and Fwd P/E is 16.06. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.78% and -10.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.10% this year

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.21M, and float is at 20.61M with Short Float at 13.61%.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MURPHY ROBERT MADISON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MURPHY ROBERT MADISON sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $315.48 per share for a total of $6.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Murphy USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Smith Donald R Jr (VP & Corporate Controller) sold a total of 1,121 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $292.43 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17998.0 shares of the MUSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, West Malynda K (EVP, Fuels, CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 4,346 shares at an average price of $284.54 for $1.24 million. The insider now directly holds 91,555 shares of Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA).

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 91.88% up over the past 12 months and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) that is -18.78% lower over the same period. Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) is 19.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.