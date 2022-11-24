New Big Money Means Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) is -15.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.46 and a high of $56.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOLF stock was last observed hovering at around $44.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.89% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 0.89% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.60, the stock is -2.08% and -1.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 0.34% off its SMA200. GOLF registered -20.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.83%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.87%, and is -5.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $3.25B and $2.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.88 and Fwd P/E is 16.84. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.06% and -21.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.80% this year

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.71M, and float is at 31.92M with Short Float at 14.85%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pelisek Steven Francis, the company’s President-Titleist Golf Clubs. SEC filings show that Pelisek Steven Francis sold 17,209 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $44.92 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83210.0 shares.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Pelisek Steven Francis (President-Titleist Golf Clubs) sold a total of 31,989 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $43.71 per share for $1.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the GOLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Pelisek Steven Francis (President-Titleist Golf Clubs) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $44.00 for $30800.0. The insider now directly holds 132,408 shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF).