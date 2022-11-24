New Big Money Means Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) is -40.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.23 and a high of $29.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALKT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.26% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 25.62% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.90, the stock is -13.33% and -18.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 4.66% at the moment leaves the stock -14.79% off its SMA200. ALKT registered -55.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.78%.

The stock witnessed a -23.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.97%, and is -11.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.61% over the week and 7.40% over the month.

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) has around 667 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $191.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.93% and -59.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.70%).

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alkami Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.20% this year

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.18M, and float is at 55.28M with Short Float at 2.07%.

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Linebarger Douglas A., the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Linebarger Douglas A. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $13.98 per share for a total of $1.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90382.0 shares.

Alkami Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that HANSEN MICHAEL D (Director) sold a total of 17,298 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $13.53 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the ALKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, HANSEN MICHAEL D (Director) disposed off 59,400 shares at an average price of $12.96 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 311,672 shares of Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT).

Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading -11.17% down over the past 12 months. SAP SE (SAP) is -18.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.