New Big Money Means Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR) is -38.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.17 and a high of $78.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALTR stock was last observed hovering at around $46.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.0% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -21.15% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.25, the stock is -0.37% and 1.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -12.53% off its SMA200. ALTR registered -37.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.95%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.68%, and is -3.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $3.83B and $552.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 55.26. Profit margin for the company is -10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.45% and -39.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altair Engineering Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.50% this year

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.21M, and float is at 51.48M with Short Float at 4.98%.

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scapa James Ralph, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Scapa James Ralph sold 19,262 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $49.52 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83962.0 shares.

Altair Engineering Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Scapa James Ralph (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 57,915 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $49.97 per share for $2.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the ALTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Messano Amy (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 363 shares at an average price of $45.91 for $16667.0. The insider now directly holds 12,683 shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR).

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -40.51% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -2.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.