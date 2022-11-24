New Big Money Means AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) is 216.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.06 and a high of $14.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVEO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.93% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.93% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.86, the stock is 0.39% and 26.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 107.02% off its SMA200. AVEO registered 132.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 282.01%.

The stock witnessed a 0.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.88%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.23% over the week and 0.38% over the month.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $516.24M and $94.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.67. Profit margin for the company is -30.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 385.62% and -0.60% from its 52-week high.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) Analyst Forecasts

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.80% this year

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.62M, and float is at 33.72M with Short Float at 1.89%.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.