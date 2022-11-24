New Big Money Means Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is -17.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1616.85 and a high of $2715.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKNG stock was last observed hovering at around $1946.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 22.48% off its average median price target of $2280.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.66% off the consensus price target high of $2800.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -4.2% lower than the price target low of $1890.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1969.45, the stock is 3.50% and 8.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -2.58% off its SMA200. BKNG registered -15.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.28%.

The stock witnessed a 5.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.95%, and is -2.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) has around 20300 employees, a market worth around $76.41B and $16.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.34 and Fwd P/E is 16.07. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.81% and -27.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Booking Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.00% this year

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.56M, and float is at 38.69M with Short Float at 1.32%.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vojvodich Radakovich Lynn, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Vojvodich Radakovich Lynn sold 41 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $2029.62 per share for a total of $83214.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 793.0 shares.

Booking Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that GOULDEN DAVID I (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $2029.62 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5519.0 shares of the BKNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Fogel Glenn D (CEO AND PRESIDENT) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $2031.15 for $3.05 million. The insider now directly holds 45,865 shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG).

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) that is -43.32% lower over the past 12 months. Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is -7.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.