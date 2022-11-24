New Big Money Means BRP Group Inc. (BRP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is -18.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.08 and a high of $38.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRP stock was last observed hovering at around $28.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.46% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -5.11% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.43, the stock is 5.30% and 6.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 2.44% at the moment leaves the stock 9.74% off its SMA200. BRP registered -21.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.07%.

The stock witnessed a 7.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.67%, and is 6.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) has around 2707 employees, a market worth around $3.29B and $893.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.58. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.31% and -24.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) Analyst Forecasts

BRP Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -288.90% this year

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.28M, and float is at 54.48M with Short Float at 4.37%.

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at BRP Group Inc. (BRP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cohen Seth Bala, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Cohen Seth Bala sold 3,463 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $28.25 per share for a total of $97830.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9282.0 shares.

BRP Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that Baldwin Lowry (Chairman) bought a total of 172,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $28.87 per share for $4.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the BRP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, Baldwin Lowry (Chairman) disposed off 172,000 shares at an average price of $28.87 for $4.97 million. The insider now directly holds 171,799 shares of BRP Group Inc. (BRP).

BRP Group Inc. (BRP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) that is trading -3.07% down over the past 12 months and CorVel Corporation (CRVL) that is -24.43% lower over the same period. Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) is -70.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.