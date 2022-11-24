New Big Money Means Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD) is -1.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.78 and a high of $17.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HTLD stock was last observed hovering at around $16.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.16% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -26.92% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.50, the stock is 8.73% and 11.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 13.70% off its SMA200. HTLD registered -6.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.77%.

The stock witnessed a 12.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.23%, and is 2.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) has around 3180 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $761.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.41 and Fwd P/E is 14.91. Profit margin for the company is 18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.11% and -7.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heartland Express Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.50% this year

Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.94M, and float is at 44.37M with Short Float at 4.26%.

Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sullivan Michael John, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sullivan Michael John bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $14.28 per share for a total of $28560.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14902.0 shares.

Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading -23.92% down over the past 12 months. Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is -8.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.