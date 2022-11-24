New Big Money Means Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) is -45.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.31 and a high of $5.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $2.13, the stock is -2.38% and -5.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -4.05% at the moment leaves the stock -8.39% off its SMA200. LXRX registered -57.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.30%.

The stock witnessed a 1.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.00%, and is -6.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $400.18M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 62.60% and -59.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.70%).

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.00% this year

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 188.73M, and float is at 186.77M with Short Float at 2.28%.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Artal International S.C.A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Artal International S.C.A. bought 16,173,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $2.50 per share for a total of $40.43 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48.43 million shares.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that Invus US Partners LLC (Director) bought a total of 982,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $2.50 per share for $2.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.3 million shares of the LXRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, DEBBANE RAYMOND (Director) acquired 982,600 shares at an average price of $2.50 for $2.46 million. The insider now directly holds 5,303,814 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX).

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -13.51% down over the past 12 months and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) that is -29.37% lower over the same period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 13.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.