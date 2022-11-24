New Big Money Means Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is 20.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.65 and a high of $14.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRDO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $14.19, the stock is 9.74% and 23.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 24.36% off its SMA200. PRDO registered 36.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.88%.

The stock witnessed a 24.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.61%, and is 0.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $964.64M and $678.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.42 and Fwd P/E is 9.99. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.05% and -3.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Perdoceo Education Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.30% this year

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.51M, and float is at 66.10M with Short Float at 4.51%.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kline John Robert, the company’s SVP, AIU. SEC filings show that Kline John Robert sold 36,774 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $11.49 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Perdoceo Education Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Kline John Robert (SVP, AIU) sold a total of 2,625 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $11.49 per share for $30161.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the PRDO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18, NELSON TODD S (Executive Chairman) disposed off 21,000 shares at an average price of $10.88 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 890,417 shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO).