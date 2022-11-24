New Big Money Means PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) is -18.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.22 and a high of $29.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PETS stock was last observed hovering at around $20.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35%.

Currently trading at $20.48, the stock is -1.54% and -0.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -8.88% off its SMA200. PETS registered -27.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.19%.

The stock witnessed a -5.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.31%, and is 7.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) has around 212 employees, a market worth around $429.67M and $262.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.56 and Fwd P/E is 21.05. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.40% and -30.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.90% this year

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.26M, and float is at 20.17M with Short Float at 21.52%.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) that is trading -11.88% down over the past 12 months and China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) that is -72.61% lower over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is 6.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.