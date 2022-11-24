New Big Money Means Viad Corp (VVI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) is -34.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.18 and a high of $49.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VVI stock was last observed hovering at around $27.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.67% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 33.21% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.05, the stock is -12.02% and -16.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock -15.96% off its SMA200. VVI registered -42.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.53%.

The stock witnessed a -24.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.10%, and is -2.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Viad Corp (VVI) has around 3512 employees, a market worth around $588.21M and $1.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.33. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.40% and -43.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.90%).

Viad Corp (VVI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 72.90% this year

Viad Corp (VVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.61M, and float is at 20.08M with Short Float at 2.50%.

Viad Corp (VVI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Viad Corp (VVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stelmach Jeffrey A., the company’s President, Brand Experience. SEC filings show that Stelmach Jeffrey A. bought 520 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $28.87 per share for a total of $15013.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17068.0 shares.

Viad Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that MOSTER STEVEN W (President & CEO) bought a total of 3,304 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $29.09 per share for $96121.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the VVI stock.

Viad Corp (VVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) that is trading -30.85% down over the past 12 months.