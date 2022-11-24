New Big Money Means Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is -49.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.29 and a high of $54.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZUMZ stock was last observed hovering at around $24.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.12% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -1.96% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.47, the stock is 6.85% and 9.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -20.63% off its SMA200. ZUMZ registered -52.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.15%.

The stock witnessed a 8.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.45%, and is 5.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $471.29M and $1.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.92 and Fwd P/E is 13.95. Distance from 52-week low is 20.60% and -55.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.90%).

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zumiez Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.60% this year

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.08M, and float is at 15.65M with Short Float at 14.11%.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Visser Chris K., the company’s Chief Legal Officer & Sec. SEC filings show that Visser Chris K. sold 8,888 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $41.78 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12339.0 shares.

Zumiez Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Visser Chris K. (Chief Legal Officer & Sec.) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $42.00 per share for $21000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12339.0 shares of the ZUMZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Kalen Holmes (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $45.79 for $91580.0. The insider now directly holds 5,087 shares of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ).

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) that is trading -7.67% down over the past 12 months and Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is -41.35% lower over the same period. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is -41.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.