Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is -17.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.30 and a high of $125.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OSK stock was last observed hovering at around $93.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.54% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -23.88% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.91, the stock is 3.74% and 13.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 3.00% off its SMA200. OSK registered -19.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.80%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.93%, and is 1.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $6.03B and $7.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.87 and Fwd P/E is 10.11. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.07% and -25.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oshkosh Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.70% this year

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.38M, and float is at 64.95M with Short Float at 1.65%.

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hawkins Thomas P, the company’s SVP, Government Relations. SEC filings show that Hawkins Thomas P sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $112.47 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4280.0 shares.

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -50.44% down over the past 12 months. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is 15.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.