Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) is -20.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $2.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OTLK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 82.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.08, the stock is -1.84% and -7.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -19.91% off its SMA200. OTLK registered -30.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.00%.

The stock witnessed a -10.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.26%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 7.61% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 57.92% and -49.06% from its 52-week high.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 220.50M, and float is at 109.67M with Short Float at 14.53%.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sukhtian Faisal Ghiath, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sukhtian Faisal Ghiath bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 07 at a price of $1.29 per share for a total of $38700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68000.0 shares.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 07 that Haddadin Yezan Munther (Director) bought a total of 3,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 07 and was made at $1.27 per share for $4572.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63343.0 shares of the OTLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 06, Haddadin Yezan Munther (Director) acquired 29,743 shares at an average price of $1.29 for $38368.0. The insider now directly holds 59,743 shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK).