Owens Corning (OC) Volatility At 2.19%, Should You Add A Position?

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is 0.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.97 and a high of $101.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OC stock was last observed hovering at around $91.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7%.

Currently trading at $91.14, the stock is 4.43% and 7.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 4.40% off its SMA200. OC registered -0.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.22%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.68%, and is 0.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Owens Corning (OC) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $8.45B and $9.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.70 and Fwd P/E is 8.49. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.90% and -9.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Owens Corning (OC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 370.50% this year

Owens Corning (OC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.30M, and float is at 92.76M with Short Float at 5.43%.

Owens Corning (OC) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Owens Corning (OC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chambers Brian, the company’s Chair, President and CEO. SEC filings show that Chambers Brian sold 7,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $80.80 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Owens Corning disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Smith Gunner (President, Roofing) sold a total of 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $83.12 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24460.0 shares of the OC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29, MORRIS W HOWARD (Director) disposed off 401 shares at an average price of $84.01 for $33688.0. The insider now directly holds 39,719 shares of Owens Corning (OC).

Owens Corning (OC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -13.97% down over the past 12 months and Masco Corporation (MAS) that is -25.71% lower over the same period. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is -17.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.