PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Volatility At 1.98%, Should You Add A Position?

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) is 93.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.65 and a high of $22.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBFX stock was last observed hovering at around $21.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -32.18% off the consensus price target high of $16.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -32.18% lower than the price target low of $16.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.81, the stock is 0.38% and 7.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 29.27% off its SMA200. PBFX registered 75.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.39%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.22%, and is -0.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $361.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.01 and Fwd P/E is 8.90. Profit margin for the company is 42.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.79% and -3.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.40%).

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PBF Logistics LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.40% this year

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.09M, and float is at 24.98M with Short Float at 2.30%.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Control Empresarial de Capital, the company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1. SEC filings show that Control Empresarial de Capital sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 20 at a price of $21.81 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.04 million shares.

PBF Logistics LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that Control Empresarial de Capital (Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1) sold a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $19.27 per share for $1.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.06 million shares of the PBFX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, Control Empresarial de Capital (Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1) disposed off 70,000 shares at an average price of $18.92 for $1.32 million. The insider now directly holds 7,132,592 shares of PBF Logistics LP (PBFX).

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading 5.50% up over the past 12 months and PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) that is 246.48% higher over the same period. Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is 19.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.