Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) is 16.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.58 and a high of $131.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAG stock was last observed hovering at around $125.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36%.

Currently trading at $125.33, the stock is 7.09% and 16.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 16.37% off its SMA200. PAG registered 21.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.59%.

The stock witnessed a 20.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.30%, and is 1.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $8.89B and $27.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.86 and Fwd P/E is 8.30. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.49% and -4.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Analyst Forecasts

Penske Automotive Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.80% this year

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.70M, and float is at 56.44M with Short Float at 8.55%.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARR JOHN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BARR JOHN sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $116.06 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3683.0 shares.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Denker Claude H III (EVP – Human Resources) sold a total of 4,708 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $115.12 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35545.0 shares of the PAG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Pierce Sandra E. (Director) disposed off 3,817 shares at an average price of $116.05 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG).

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading -11.26% down over the past 12 months and Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is -8.52% lower over the same period. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is -7.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.