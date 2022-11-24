Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) is -73.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $4.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PIRS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 85.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.00, the stock is -0.89% and -7.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 6.26% at the moment leaves the stock -49.84% off its SMA200. PIRS registered -71.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.18%.

The stock witnessed a -1.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.89%, and is -0.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.62% over the week and 7.53% over the month.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) has around 124 employees, a market worth around $75.97M and $28.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.18% and -75.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.80%).

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Analyst Forecasts

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.70% this year

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.40M, and float is at 67.07M with Short Float at 2.41%.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Demuth Tim, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Demuth Tim bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $1.71 per share for a total of $10260.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) that is trading -78.69% down over the past 12 months and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) that is -88.48% lower over the same period. Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) is -28.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.