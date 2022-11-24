PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) is 19.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.60 and a high of $21.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PWSC stock was last observed hovering at around $19.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.57% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -9.56% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.72, the stock is 1.80% and 8.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 23.81% off its SMA200. PWSC registered 2.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.22%.

The stock witnessed a 5.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.53%, and is -4.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) has around 3099 employees, a market worth around $4.01B and $615.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.90. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.04% and -10.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.81M, and float is at 155.46M with Short Float at 1.38%.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HENDRAKA ANGELINA, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that HENDRAKA ANGELINA sold 18,171 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $17.45 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -49.52% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is 27.37% higher over the same period. SAP SE (SAP) is -18.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.