PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Volatility At 3.83%, Should You Add A Position?

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) is -57.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.11 and a high of $47.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRG stock was last observed hovering at around $19.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.48% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -11.65% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.98, the stock is 8.79% and 13.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -16.61% off its SMA200. PRG registered -60.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.89%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 33.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.18%, and is 3.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) has around 2023 employees, a market worth around $938.94M and $2.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.75 and Fwd P/E is 7.45. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.73% and -60.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Analyst Forecasts

PROG Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.46M, and float is at 49.39M with Short Float at 7.15%.

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thomas Eugene Vin IV, the company’s General Counsel and Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Thomas Eugene Vin IV bought 618 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $15.95 per share for a total of $9857.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34351.0 shares.

PROG Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Garner Brian (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $19.39 per share for $48475.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38523.0 shares of the PRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Thomas Eugene Vin IV (General Counsel and Corp Sec) acquired 1,200 shares at an average price of $19.39 for $23268.0. The insider now directly holds 33,733 shares of PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG).