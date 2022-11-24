ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ: PROK) is -2.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.19 and a high of $14.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PROK stock was last observed hovering at around $9.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5%.

Currently trading at $9.61, the stock is -7.06% and -3.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 5.49% at the moment leaves the stock 0.64% off its SMA200. PROK registered -2.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.24%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.13%, and is -8.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.17% over the week and 9.46% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 55.25% and -31.36% from its 52-week high.

ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProKidney Corp. (PROK) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProKidney Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.

ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 232.75M, and float is at 35.24M with Short Float at 0.44%.

ProKidney Corp. (PROK) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at ProKidney Corp. (PROK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cowen Aaron, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Cowen Aaron bought 7,007 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $6.99 per share for a total of $48979.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.28 million shares.

ProKidney Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Cowen Aaron (10% Owner) bought a total of 3,162 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $8.94 per share for $28258.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.27 million shares of the PROK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, Cowen Aaron (10% Owner) acquired 706 shares at an average price of $7.49 for $5288.0. The insider now directly holds 6,270,006 shares of ProKidney Corp. (PROK).