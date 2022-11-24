Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Volatility At 4.65%, Should You Add A Position?

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) is -17.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.43 and a high of $21.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The METC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.94% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 19.93% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.21, the stock is 0.98% and 7.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -15.53% off its SMA200. METC registered -6.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.71%.

The stock witnessed a -0.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.27%, and is 2.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) has around 454 employees, a market worth around $503.55M and $518.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.18 and Fwd P/E is 3.13. Profit margin for the company is 23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.95% and -48.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Analyst Forecasts

Ramaco Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 877.30% this year

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.09M, and float is at 24.23M with Short Float at 7.65%.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FRISCHKORN DAVID E K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FRISCHKORN DAVID E K sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $9.89 per share for a total of $49450.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30439.0 shares.

Ramaco Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that FRISCHKORN DAVID E K (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $11.66 per share for $58300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35439.0 shares of the METC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L (10% Owner) disposed off 177,295 shares at an average price of $13.69 for $2.43 million. The insider now directly holds 5,609,440 shares of Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC).