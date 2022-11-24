RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) is -26.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $1.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RNWK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 76.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.72, the stock is 0.57% and 2.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 12.36% off its SMA200. RNWK registered -38.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.91%.

The stock witnessed a -0.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.45%, and is 0.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.22% over the week and 1.32% over the month.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) has around 281 employees, a market worth around $34.10M and $50.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.02% and -43.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.00%).

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RealNetworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -280.30% this year

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.51M, and float is at 33.16M with Short Float at 0.24%.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Caldwell Mill Opportunity Fund, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Caldwell Mill Opportunity Fund bought 90,906 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $0.63 per share for a total of $57271.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.59 million shares.

RealNetworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that SATTERFIELD THOMAS A JR (10% Owner) bought a total of 90,906 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $0.63 per share for $57271.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.59 million shares of the RNWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, SATTERFIELD THOMAS A JR (10% Owner) acquired 113,830 shares at an average price of $0.61 for $69436.0. The insider now directly holds 2,502,782 shares of RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK).

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -49.52% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -32.46% lower over the same period. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -6.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.