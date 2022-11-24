Saia Inc. (SAIA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is -29.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $168.03 and a high of $357.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAIA stock was last observed hovering at around $230.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.62%.

Currently trading at $236.45, the stock is 6.42% and 14.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 7.78% off its SMA200. SAIA registered -31.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.12%.

The stock witnessed a 19.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.59%, and is -4.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) has around 11600 employees, a market worth around $6.27B and $2.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.51 and Fwd P/E is 18.37. Profit margin for the company is 13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.72% and -33.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 82.30% this year

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.54M, and float is at 26.30M with Short Float at 9.59%.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Saia Inc. (SAIA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SUGAR PATRICK D, the company’s EVP Operations. SEC filings show that SUGAR PATRICK D sold 1,450 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $250.77 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6034.0 shares.

Saia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that EISNOR DI-ANN (Director) sold a total of 456 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $224.04 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5835.0 shares of the SAIA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, RAMU RAYMOND R (Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off.) disposed off 13,474 shares at an average price of $247.58 for $3.34 million. The insider now directly holds 3,279 shares of Saia Inc. (SAIA).

Saia Inc. (SAIA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) that is -16.32% lower over the past 12 months. ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) is -25.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.