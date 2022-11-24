Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) is -11.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.90 and a high of $15.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $11.78, the stock is 4.73% and 13.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 2.97% at the moment leaves the stock 13.53% off its SMA200. SRG registered -24.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.45%.

The stock witnessed a 5.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.50%, and is 2.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $660.62M and $112.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -87.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.41% and -25.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seritage Growth Properties is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.80% this year

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.36M, and float is at 36.44M with Short Float at 23.35%.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAMPERT EDWARD S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 15,140 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $11.75 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15.76 million shares.

Seritage Growth Properties disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) sold a total of 83,314 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $11.56 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.77 million shares of the SRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 11, LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) disposed off 119,886 shares at an average price of $9.54 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 15,853,463 shares of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG).

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -7.70% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -29.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.