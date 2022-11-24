Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) is -60.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.04 and a high of $83.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNBR stock was last observed hovering at around $30.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $30.25, the stock is 1.94% and -9.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -30.84% off its SMA200. SNBR registered -62.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.81%.

The stock witnessed a -15.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.57%, and is -7.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 6.22% over the month.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) has around 5515 employees, a market worth around $684.25M and $2.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.06 and Fwd P/E is 14.63. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.83% and -63.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-376.40%).

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 25.90% this year

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.22M, and float is at 20.96M with Short Float at 14.97%.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOWARD JULIE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOWARD JULIE bought 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $26.30 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13670.0 shares.

Sleep Number Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that HARRISON MICHAEL J (Director) sold a total of 3,620 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $48.02 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4208.0 shares of the SNBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, LAUDERBACK BRENDA J (Director) disposed off 1,660 shares at an average price of $63.35 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 35,188 shares of Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR).

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading -54.26% down over the past 12 months and La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) that is -26.28% lower over the same period. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) is 21.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.