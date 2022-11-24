South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) is 34.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.14 and a high of $35.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SJI stock was last observed hovering at around $35.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $35.13, the stock is 2.04% and 3.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 4.46% off its SMA200. SJI registered 42.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.59%.

The stock witnessed a 0.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.72%, and is 2.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.87% over the week and 1.10% over the month.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) has around 1163 employees, a market worth around $4.27B and $2.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.12 and Fwd P/E is 19.44. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.82% and -0.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Analyst Forecasts

South Jersey Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.70% this year

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.47M, and float is at 121.82M with Short Float at 4.44%.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading 6.18% up over the past 12 months and CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) that is 15.78% higher over the same period. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) is 26.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.