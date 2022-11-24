Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) Volatility At 4.71%, Should You Add A Position?

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) is -87.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $16.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.93, the stock is -0.03% and 5.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -40.34% off its SMA200. SPRO registered -87.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.83%.

The stock witnessed a -0.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.09%, and is 3.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $99.39M and $8.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 183.78% and -88.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.40%).

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.78M, and float is at 38.75M with Short Float at 3.16%.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aquilo Capital Management, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Aquilo Capital Management, LLC sold 1,901,796 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $2.25 per share for a total of $4.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.42 million shares.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that Shukla Sath (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,017 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $0.89 per share for $5378.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56064.0 shares of the SPRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 39,727 shares at an average price of $5.24 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 5,321,231 shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO).

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 34.08% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -4.37% lower over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 29.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.