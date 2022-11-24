Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) is -16.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.75 and a high of $17.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPWH stock was last observed hovering at around $9.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.95% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -10.11% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.91, the stock is 6.96% and 12.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 0.73% off its SMA200. SPWH registered -42.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.22%.

The stock witnessed a 12.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.48%, and is 5.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $389.17M and $1.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.53 and Fwd P/E is 7.37. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.87% and -43.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.70%).

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.40% this year

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.96M, and float is at 38.00M with Short Float at 12.78%.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Barker Jon, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Barker Jon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $11.02 per share for a total of $11015.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that White Jeffrey Justin (Interim CFO) bought a total of 857 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $11.50 per share for $9856.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83550.0 shares of the SPWH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, SCHNEIDER JOSEPH P (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $11.10 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 99,217 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH).

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pool Corporation (POOL) that is trading -40.81% down over the past 12 months and DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) that is -11.57% lower over the same period. Hibbett Inc. (HIBB) is -26.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.