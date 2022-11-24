The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is 20.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.59 and a high of $32.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TBBK stock was last observed hovering at around $30.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $30.61, the stock is 5.13% and 19.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 25.76% off its SMA200. TBBK registered -1.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.41%.

The stock witnessed a 21.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.17%, and is 1.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) has around 650 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $256.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.11 and Fwd P/E is 9.52. Profit margin for the company is 45.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.51% and -6.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.60%).

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 36.10% this year

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.43M, and float is at 53.91M with Short Float at 2.45%.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cohn Matthew, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cohn Matthew bought 2,870 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $27.99 per share for a total of $80341.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1870.0 shares.

The Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Cohn Matthew (Director) bought a total of 18,040 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $28.00 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39798.0 shares of the TBBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Cohn Matthew (Director) acquired 211 shares at an average price of $27.50 for $5802.0. The insider now directly holds 40,009 shares of The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK).

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Internet Bancorp (INBK) that is trading -45.28% down over the past 12 months. Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is 7.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.