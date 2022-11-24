TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) is 13.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.67 and a high of $26.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMST stock was last observed hovering at around $19.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $17.60 for the next 12 months. It is also -6.65% off the consensus price target high of $17.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -6.65% lower than the price target low of $17.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.77, the stock is 2.52% and 11.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock 0.59% off its SMA200. TMST registered 12.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.21%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.35%, and is -1.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) has around 1850 employees, a market worth around $842.59M and $1.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.48 and Fwd P/E is 8.51. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.15% and -28.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TimkenSteel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 331.20% this year

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.00M, and float is at 35.97M with Short Float at 10.57%.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Garcia Ken V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Garcia Ken V bought 22,645 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $17.79 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 66665.0 shares.

TimkenSteel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Garcia Ken V (Director) bought a total of 3,685 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $17.93 per share for $66060.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44020.0 shares of the TMST stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is trading 25.42% up over the past 12 months and Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) that is 54.02% higher over the same period. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) is -13.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.