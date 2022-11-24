Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) is -37.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.21 and a high of $31.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TVTX stock was last observed hovering at around $19.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47%.

Currently trading at $19.33, the stock is -9.25% and -16.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -22.75% off its SMA200. TVTX registered -34.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.42%.

The stock witnessed a -13.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.98%, and is -8.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) has around 310 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $213.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 0.62% and -38.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.70%).

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 24.20% this year

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.03M, and float is at 63.33M with Short Float at 12.41%.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Heerma Peter, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Heerma Peter sold 3,042 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $25.68 per share for a total of $78119.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65148.0 shares.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that Calvin Sandra (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 349 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $28.00 per share for $9772.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35933.0 shares of the TVTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, REED ELIZABETH E (SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary) disposed off 1,050 shares at an average price of $21.51 for $22584.0. The insider now directly holds 41,838 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX).